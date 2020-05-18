Tarbela dam power generation reaches to 1523 MW

Power generation of Tarbela dam Monday reached to 1523 megawatts as four hydropower generation units have shut down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Power generation of Tarbela dam Monday reached to 1523 megawatts as four hydropower generation units have shut down.

According to dam officials, water level also reached to 1460.90 feet. The inflow of water is 56,800 cusecs and outflow 75,000 cusecs.