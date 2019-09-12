UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Produces 4902 MW Electricity

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Tarbela Dam produces 4902 MW electricity

Haripur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir after remaining full to its capacity for about three weeks Thursday started decreasing and the water level reached 1549.24 feet.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbela Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 128100 cusec and outflow was 150000 cusecs the water level of the dams also reduced.

On Thursday all 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4902 megawatts electricity.

During the last three weeks, water storage level of the dam also reached its highest level of the year then the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus.

The maximum water storage capacity of Tarbela dam is 1550 feet at present water level has reached 1549.25 feet, the power generation has also approached to its full capacity.

