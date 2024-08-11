Open Menu

Tarbela Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Level

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Tarbela Dam reaches maximum capacity level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The water level at the major reservoir Tarbela Dam is fast approaching the maximum conservation level due to significant monsoon rains in the upper parts of Pakistan.

The water level at Tarbela Dam reached 1544 feet above mean sea level with live storage of 5.421 million acre-feet on Sunday, just six feet below the maximum conservation level of 1550 feet. The minimum operating level at Tarbela Dam is 1402 feet.

According to a press release issued here, the water level at Mangla Dam reached 1209.35 feet as against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and minimum operating level of 1050 feet. Live storage at Mangla Dam was 4.862 MAF.

The water level at Chashma reached 642.3 feet with live storage of 0.07 MAF as against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet and maximum conservation level of 649 feet.

Filling of both Mangla and Tarbela dams to maximum storage capacity will be a good omen for under stressed agriculture sector and low-cost hydel electricity generation.

Tarbela: Inflows 277300 cusecs and Outflows 219300 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 65500 cusecs and Outflows 65500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 238300 cusecs and Outflow 238300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 26500 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 90000 cusecs and Outflows 72500 cusecs.

TLikewise the situation of in and out flow at barrages included Jinnah: Inflows 300000 cusecs and Outflows 292000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 367400 cusecs and Outflows 323800 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 442200 cusecs and Outflows 435200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 422000 cusecs and Outflows 401200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 355600 cusecs and Outflows 315900 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 167000 cusecs and Outflows 126400 cusecs, Trimmu: Inflows 63300 cusecs and Outflows 47900 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 47500 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul Electricity Water Agriculture Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Sunday National University Million Rains

Recent Stories

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

16 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan