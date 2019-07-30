Tarbela Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Of 4888 MW Power Generation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:39 PM
Tarbela Dam has reached maximum power generation capacity of 4888 MW after recent rains spell of monsoon in July
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Tarbela Dam has reached maximum power generation capacity of 4888 MW after recent rains spell of monsoon in July.
Talking to a private news channel, spokesman of WAPDA told, that all the four power houses at the moment are generating four thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight megawatt electricity.
The power houses were producing three thousand four hundred and seventy-eight MW electricity before the recent rains.