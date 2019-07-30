UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Of 4888 MW Power Generation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:39 PM

Tarbela Dam reaches maximum capacity of 4888 MW power generation

Tarbela Dam has reached maximum power generation capacity of 4888 MW after recent rains spell of monsoon in July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Tarbela Dam has reached maximum power generation capacity of 4888 MW after recent rains spell of monsoon in July.

Talking to a private news channel, spokesman of WAPDA told, that all the four power houses at the moment are generating four thousand eight hundred and eighty-eight megawatt electricity.

The power houses were producing three thousand four hundred and seventy-eight MW electricity before the recent rains.

