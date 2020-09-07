UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Reservoir Maintains Its Maximum Level On 11th Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Tarbela dam on Monday maintained its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet, on the 11th consecutive day and the power production of the dam also reached its installed capacity of 4916 Megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the dam administration opened one of its spillway while the rest of the water was discharged through the 17 power generation units of the dam.

The water inflow was recorded 183500 cusec feet and the outflow was 183500 cusec feet, after filling the reservoir the inflow of the water and outflow would be the same.

Today 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4916 megawatts electricity.

