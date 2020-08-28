UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Reservoir Reaches Its Maximum Storage Capacity

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:11 PM

Arbela Dam reservoir Friday reached its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet and the power production of the dam also reached its installed capacity of 4934 Megawatt

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir Friday reached its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet and the power production of the dam also reached its installed capacity of 4934 Megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the reservoir is full to its capacity while today the water level of the dam was recorded 1550 feet. The dam administration has opened one spillway and the rest of the water was discharged through the 17 power generation units of the dam.

Today the water inflow was recorded 233600 cusec feet and the outflow was 304400 cusec feet, after filling the reservoir the inflow of the water and outflow would be the same.

Today 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4934 megawatts electricity.

Tarbela Dam reservoir 90 percent water comes from the glaciers that have started melting with the beginning of the summer and till October increased water inflow in the dam continues while the rest of the water comes from flash flood and rain.

