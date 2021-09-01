Tarbela dam reservoir reaches its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet

Tarbela Dam reservoir Wednesday reached its maximum storage limit of 1550 feet while power production reduced to 2025 megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir Wednesday reached its maximum storage limit of 1550 feet while power production reduced to 2025 megawatts.

The water level of Tarbela Dam reached its maximum limit of 1550 feet while the power generation of the dam was reduced to 2025 megawatts where 12 power generation units out of 17 were working with low capacity to produce electricity and five power production units were shut down.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 124000 cusec feet and outflow was 90000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1550 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.