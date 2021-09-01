UrduPoint.com

Tarbela Dam Reservoir Reaches Its Maximum Storage Capacity Of 1550 Feet

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Tarbela dam reservoir reaches its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet

Tarbela Dam reservoir Wednesday reached its maximum storage limit of 1550 feet while power production reduced to 2025 megawatts

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir Wednesday reached its maximum storage limit of 1550 feet while power production reduced to 2025 megawatts.

The water level of Tarbela Dam reached its maximum limit of 1550 feet while the power generation of the dam was reduced to 2025 megawatts where 12 power generation units out of 17 were working with low capacity to produce electricity and five power production units were shut down.

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, owing to the decreased inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir the position of water inflow was 124000 cusec feet and outflow was 90000 cusecs feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1550 feet.

It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Dam

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to ..

UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to Polish Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Russia Signs First Contracts on Exporting Attack D ..

Russia Signs First Contracts on Exporting Attack Drones - Developer Company

9 seconds ago
 No selected accountability in new Pakistan: Gill

No selected accountability in new Pakistan: Gill

10 seconds ago
 Russia registers 17,813 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 17,813 daily COVID-19 infections

12 seconds ago
 Japan provides US$31.4 mln grant assistance for ma ..

Japan provides US$31.4 mln grant assistance for maternal and child health care f ..

16 seconds ago
 Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains 1st Sep, ..

Hong Kong shares finish with fresh gains 1st Sep, 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.