Tarbela dam reservoir reaches its maximum storage capacity

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Tarbela Dam reservoir Tuesday reached at its maximum storage capacity of 1550 feet and the power production of the dam also reached at its installed capacity of 4888 Megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the reservoir is full to its capacity while today the water level of the dam was recorded 1550 feet, the dam administration has opened one spillway and rest of the water was discharging through the 17 power generation units of the dam.

Today the water inflow was recorded 198300 cusec feet and the outflow was 181900 cusec feet, after filling the reservoir the inflow of the water and outflow would be same.

Today 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4888 megawatts electricity.

Tarbela Dam reservoir 90 percent water comes from the glaciers those have started melting with the beginning of the summer and till October increased water inflow in the dam continues while rest of the water comes from flash flood and rain.