Tarbela Dam water inflow rises due to melting glaciers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The water inflow into Tarbela Dam has significantly increased due to the ongoing glacier melt in the northern areas of Pakistan, as according to the Tarbela Dam spokesperson on Monday, the water level in the dam has risen 71 feet above the dead level.

Official reported that the current water level in the dam has reached 1,473.84 feet.

The inflow stands at 168,700 cusecs, while the outflow is recorded at 155,000 cusecs.

Seventeen power generation units are currently operational, producing a total of 2,736 megawatts of electricity. Tarbela Dam’s dead level is 1,402 feet, while its maximum water storage capacity is 1,550 feet.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as glacier melting progresses, contributing to rising water levels in the reservoir.

APP/vak