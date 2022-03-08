UrduPoint.com

Tarbela Dam Water Level Reaches 11 Feet Above The Dead Level

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 08:30 PM

On the 13th consecutive day, the water level of Tarbaila Dam remained at 1392 feet which is 11 feet above dead level. 11 power generation units of Tarbaila dam have been shut down due to the low water level in the lake and power production capacity has also reached its lowest

According to the Tarbaila Dam officials, the water level of the Tarbaila dam remained 11 feet above the dead level which is 1392 feet, where only six power generation units were producing 251 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

The Tarbela dam officials disclosed that owing to decreased water inflow in the dam the capacity of Tarbaila power production reduced from 3478 megawatts to only 251 megawatts.

Water inflow in the dam was 16900 cusecs and outflow 16400 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River. A huge cut in water supply for the Khreef crop affect the crops in Punjab and Sindh provinces.

