Tarbela dam water level reaches 36 feet above dead level

TARBAILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :After an improvement in water inflow at Tarbela Dam the water level, Wednesday slightly increased and was recorded at 1428.27 feet which were 36 feet above the dead level.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of the dam remained 36 feet above the dead level which is 1428.

27 feet, where only 10 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 1282 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 151400 cusecs and outflow 100000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 700 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for irrigation.