Tarbela dam water level reaches 47 feet above dead level

TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :After an improvement in water inflow at Tabela Dam,the water level Wednesday slightly has increased and was recorded at 1439.20 feet which were 47 feet above the dead level.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of Tarbela dam remained at 447 feet above the dead level which was 1439.

21 feet where only 10 power generation units out of 17 were producing only 1348 megawatts electricity and they were also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 173000 cusec and outflow 100000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.