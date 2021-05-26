UrduPoint.com
Tarbela Dam Water Level Remains 9 Feet Above Dead Level

Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:30 PM



TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Tarbela Dam water level Wednesday remained 9 feet above the dead level and was recorded 1403.52 feet, the power generation also improved to 1123 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the water level of Tarbela dam remained 9 feet above the dead level which is 1403.52 feet, where only 10 power generation units were producing only 1142 megawatts of electricity and they are also not working with full capacity either.

Water inflow in the dam was 62200 cusecs and outflow 60000 cusecs feet, dam officials also stated that owing to the low inflow of water we have decreased the outflow in Ghazi Brotha and Indus River.

It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KP for irrigation.

During the month of June owing to the scorching heat melting of glaciers would be increased and it is also expected that the water level of the Tarbela dam would be increased.

