TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Owing to increased water outflow for Rabi crops water level of Tarbela Wednesday reduced to 1411.52 feet while the power generation of the dam remained 588 megawatts.

According to the Tarbela Dam officials, 8 power generation units of the dam have been shut down and only 588 megawatts of electricity have also been produced while only 9 units of the dam are working with low capacity.

The water storage capacity of the dam also reduced by 127 feet and today the water level of the dam was recorded at 1411.52 feet.

Today 21300 cusec feet water inflow was recorded while outflow also remained 27000 cusecs which were discharged in Ghazi Brotha stream.

It was also disclosed that today 400 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation.