Open Menu

Tarbela, Mangla And Chashma Reservoirs Filled To Maximum Conservation Levels

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma reservoirs filled to maximum conservation levels

The three major water reservoirs of Pakistan, Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, stood filled to Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) on Thursday with a total impoundment of 13.443 Million Acre Feet (MAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The three major water reservoirs of Pakistan, Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, stood filled to Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) on Thursday with a total impoundment of 13.443 Million Acre Feet (MAF).

The filling of all three major water storage on the same date is a historical event, said the press release.

The current storage capacities of the reservoirs are:Tarbela 5.809 MAF at MCL of 1550.0 ft SPD; Mangla 7.356 MAF at MCL of 1242.0ft SPDand Chashma 0.278 MAF at MCL of 649.0 ft SPD.Filling of the reservoirs was a very important parameter of system operations as it controlled and stored excess/flood flows during Kharif for inter-seasonal transfer to low flow Rabi/winter season to meet the provincial demands.

The precarious operation of reservoir filling was achieved by IRSA amid numerous natural and technical challenges in the form of impending hydrological uncertainty due to Climate Change and the current system and reservoir constraints. It was feared that the very low Early Kharif flows of 2023 may also suppress Late Kharif flows, correspondingly.

Fortunately, widespread rains in upper and lower catchments of all the Rim-Stations during Late Kharif 2023, especially the Eastern Rivers, allowed IRSA to efficiently manage and regulate the provincial releases with integrated operation and filling of the reservoirs. This was accomplished with the necessary cooperation and facilitation of all the stakeholders, Ministry of Water Resources, WAPDA and the Provinces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water WAPDA Same May Event All Million Rains

Recent Stories

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

13 minutes ago
 GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

10 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

10 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

10 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

10 minutes ago
Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

11 minutes ago
 SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

28 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

28 minutes ago
 37 new Covid cases reported in last week

37 new Covid cases reported in last week

9 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificate ..

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

9 minutes ago
 Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan