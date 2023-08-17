Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma reservoirs filled to maximum conservation levels

The three major water reservoirs of Pakistan, Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, stood filled to Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) on Thursday with a total impoundment of 13.443 Million Acre Feet (MAF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The three major water reservoirs of Pakistan, Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma, stood filled to Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) on Thursday with a total impoundment of 13.443 Million Acre Feet (MAF).

The filling of all three major water storage on the same date is a historical event, said the press release.

The current storage capacities of the reservoirs are:Tarbela 5.809 MAF at MCL of 1550.0 ft SPD; Mangla 7.356 MAF at MCL of 1242.0ft SPDand Chashma 0.278 MAF at MCL of 649.0 ft SPD.Filling of the reservoirs was a very important parameter of system operations as it controlled and stored excess/flood flows during Kharif for inter-seasonal transfer to low flow Rabi/winter season to meet the provincial demands.

The precarious operation of reservoir filling was achieved by IRSA amid numerous natural and technical challenges in the form of impending hydrological uncertainty due to Climate Change and the current system and reservoir constraints. It was feared that the very low Early Kharif flows of 2023 may also suppress Late Kharif flows, correspondingly.

Fortunately, widespread rains in upper and lower catchments of all the Rim-Stations during Late Kharif 2023, especially the Eastern Rivers, allowed IRSA to efficiently manage and regulate the provincial releases with integrated operation and filling of the reservoirs. This was accomplished with the necessary cooperation and facilitation of all the stakeholders, Ministry of Water Resources, WAPDA and the Provinces.