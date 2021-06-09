Tarbela, Mangla power houses generating 3,300 MW less electricity: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division has said that currently Tarbela and Mangla power houses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

He said the total power demand of the country stood at 24,100 MW against power generation of 22,600MW. The shortfall was recorded as 1,500 MW, he said in a tweet on Wednesday.