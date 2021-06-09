UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarbela, Mangla Power Houses Generating 3,300 MW Less Electricity: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Tarbela, Mangla power houses generating 3,300 MW less electricity: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division has said that currently Tarbela and Mangla power houses were generating 3,300MW less electricity, which would restore in few days.

He said the total power demand of the country stood at 24,100 MW against power generation of 22,600MW. The shortfall was recorded as 1,500 MW, he said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Electricity

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 June 2021

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Police, Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry ..

9 hours ago

Saving accounts in national banks drew AED9.77 bn ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

11 hours ago

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.