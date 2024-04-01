Tarbela Power House Generation To Touch 6418 MW In 2025
Tarbela Power House will emerge largest hydropower generation unit in the country having 6,418 megawatts (MW) capacity after the completion of the 1530-MW 5th Extension
The total power generation of Tarbela Power House would jump to 6418 MW from the existing 4,888 MW after the commissioning of the 5th Extension Hydropower Project, official sources told APP here Monday.
The 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project would commence electricity generation in 2025, they said.
They said that the project would generate 1.347 billion low-cost and environment-friendly electricity per annum.
World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank were providing US$ 390 and $ 300 million respectively for the project,
they said.
