Tareen asks party leaders to gear up electioneering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen asked the party leaders on Sunday to gear up momentum for the election campaign.

According to party sources, the IPP leaders called on him and discussed political matters as well as preparations for elections. Prominent among them were Iftikhar Gilani and Muhammad Shah Khagga.