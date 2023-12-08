Open Menu

Tareen, Aun Meet Shehbaz, Discuss Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aun Chaudhry met Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed the upcoming elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aun Chaudhry met Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed the upcoming elections.

Political and seat adjustment affairs were discussed in the meeting. They arrived at Model Town residence of Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leaders are meeting and communicating with leaders of various political parties in the course of preparations for the upcoming elections.

According to the PML-N sources, the meeting between the leaders of both the parties lasted for 45 minutes. Sources said in the meeting, issues regarding seat adjustment in the National Assembly and various Constituencies of Punjab including Punjab and Lahore were discussed.

According to the sources, the decision of seat adjustment by PML-N will be taken in consultation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the core committee.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Awn Chaudry

Recent Stories

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous cont ..

Citizens urged to report hateful, blasphemous content to respective social media ..

3 minutes ago
 PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Ide ..

PU holds seminar on 'Contemporary Struggle for Identity in India'

6 minutes ago
 Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold min ..

Hundreds held underground in South Africa gold mine protest

6 minutes ago
 Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 42 ..

Rs.528.1m imposed on 4,495 electricity thieves, 4277 booked

6 minutes ago
 Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

Brick-kilns imposed Rs 300,000 fine

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown conducted against violators of price con ..

Crackdown conducted against violators of price control act and health safety sta ..

2 minutes ago
Putin to run again for president in March 2024: ag ..

Putin to run again for president in March 2024: agencies

2 minutes ago
 Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means r ..

Court acquits Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means reference

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as ..

Seminar on "Safe Food City Project: Food Safety as a Collective Responsibility" ..

2 minutes ago
 Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab ..

Sehat Sahulat cards are for the poor only: Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Prof ..

2 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish as index gains 1,505 more points ..

PSX stays bullish as index gains 1,505 more points to close at 66,223.63

14 minutes ago
 Dr. Amjad urges unique thinking to address economi ..

Dr. Amjad urges unique thinking to address economic challenges

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan