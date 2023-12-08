Tareen, Aun meet Shehbaz, discuss elections

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aun Chaudhry met Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed the upcoming elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aun Chaudhry met Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed the upcoming elections.

Political and seat adjustment affairs were discussed in the meeting. They arrived at Model Town residence of Shehbaz Sharif.

The PML-N leaders are meeting and communicating with leaders of various political parties in the course of preparations for the upcoming elections.

According to the PML-N sources, the meeting between the leaders of both the parties lasted for 45 minutes. Sources said in the meeting, issues regarding seat adjustment in the National Assembly and various Constituencies of Punjab including Punjab and Lahore were discussed.

According to the sources, the decision of seat adjustment by PML-N will be taken in consultation with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the core committee.