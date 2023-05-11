Tareen condemns PTI workers' attack on government property

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Thursday condemned the attack of PTI workers on government property and damaged them after the arrest of Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he said the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan has been made in accordance with the law, which was also confirmed by the Islamabad High Court, after which the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf created chaos across the country.

Government property is subject to arson and vandalism, which is less condemnable, he noted.

He said that attacking state property proved that it was a big temptation, saying that the armed men of PTI attacked the government buildings as well as ambulances and hospitals while they said that peaceful protest was the right of every citizen.

However, such arson and incitement will never be allowed, state institutions should arrest those responsible involved in violent incidents as soon as possible and give real punishments.

He said that PTI's raid on the residences of military officials and sensitive institutions was not a protest but an attack and PTI has made a sad history.