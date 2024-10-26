Open Menu

Tareen Congratulates Nation On Test Match Victory

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Tareen congratulates nation on test match victory

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Political leader and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan team's remarkable victory in the Test series against England.

In his statement issued here on Saturday, he praised the Pakistan team for the impressive comeback after losing the first test match.

He said the way the team played and claimed victory was commendable. This success has brought joy to the whole nation and he hoped that the team's same momentum will continue. He highlighted Saud Shakeel’s outstanding century innings and appreciated Sajid Khan and Nauman for showcasing their skills with excellent bowling. He said that the national team’s win will boost the morale of the players.

