Tareen Congratulates Nation On Test Match Victory
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Political leader and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan team's remarkable victory in the Test series against England.
In his statement issued here on Saturday, he praised the Pakistan team for the impressive comeback after losing the first test match.
He said the way the team played and claimed victory was commendable. This success has brought joy to the whole nation and he hoped that the team's same momentum will continue. He highlighted Saud Shakeel’s outstanding century innings and appreciated Sajid Khan and Nauman for showcasing their skills with excellent bowling. He said that the national team’s win will boost the morale of the players.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 550-litre adulterated milk1 minute ago
-
Eight including cops, security personnel martyred in N Waziristan attack2 minutes ago
-
Ph.D dissertation on diagnosis, vaccination against debilitating infectious disease of goats, sheep ..10 minutes ago
-
Six including four cops martyred in N Waziristan suicide attack11 minutes ago
-
Webinar held at IUB to mark Kashmir Black Day11 minutes ago
-
Militants explode house of former senator, JUIF leader Saleha Shah11 minutes ago
-
'Lahore Clean Mission' making significant progress: DC11 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates cricket team on victory against England11 minutes ago
-
World Stroke Day: Medical screening camp held in city21 minutes ago
-
Power theft detected at ex-PA candidate's residence21 minutes ago
-
Standing Committee on Home Department chairman visits Sargodha chamber31 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemns Israeli attack on Iran51 minutes ago