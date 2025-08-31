Tareen cricket league 2nd edition: Tareen Tornados wins final

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The second edition of Tareen cricket League, organized by the Tareen Cricket academy Lodhran,

came to a thrilling close as Tareen Tornados team secured a dominant 9 wicket victory over Tareen

Lions in the final.

The high-stakes final match drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, witnessing exceptional performance

from both teams.

The Tornados showcased all-round brilliance, cruising to victory with ease.

Chief Executive Officer Lodhran Pilot Project, Dr. Abdul Saboor, graced the event as a chief guest

and distributed trophies and prizes to the winning captain, the runner-up team, and best performance

players.

Tareen Cricket Academy team, led by Academy In-charge Sohaib Shahzad, Coach Shahid Butt,

Media Coordinator Ghazanfar Rehan, and Academy Manager Shiraz Bukhari, warmly welcomed

and appreciated the presence of all special guests.