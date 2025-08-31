Tareen Cricket League 2nd Edition: Tareen Tornados Wins Final
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 12:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The second edition of Tareen cricket League, organized by the Tareen Cricket academy Lodhran,
came to a thrilling close as Tareen Tornados team secured a dominant 9 wicket victory over Tareen
Lions in the final.
The high-stakes final match drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, witnessing exceptional performance
from both teams.
The Tornados showcased all-round brilliance, cruising to victory with ease.
Chief Executive Officer Lodhran Pilot Project, Dr. Abdul Saboor, graced the event as a chief guest
and distributed trophies and prizes to the winning captain, the runner-up team, and best performance
players.
Tareen Cricket Academy team, led by Academy In-charge Sohaib Shahzad, Coach Shahid Butt,
Media Coordinator Ghazanfar Rehan, and Academy Manager Shiraz Bukhari, warmly welcomed
and appreciated the presence of all special guests.
