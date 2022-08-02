UrduPoint.com

Tareen Expresses Concern Over Missing Army Helicopter

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Tareen expresses concern over missing Army helicopter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Defence Production Israr Tareen on Monday expressed concern over the disappearance of the Army helicopter.

In a statement released here, the Minister prayed, "May Allah protect all the people in the helicopter."He added that the entire nation prayed for the safety of those who came out to help the flood victims.

Related Topics

Army Flood May All

Recent Stories

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilaw ..

PPP will not leave people alone in troubles: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

59 minutes ago
 11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch vil ..

11 die, 4 injured as house collapses in Poonch village

59 minutes ago
 Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation ..

Army Aviation helicopter on flood relief operation goes missing: ISPR

60 minutes ago
 Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European t ..

Decathlon world champion Mayer aims for European title

60 minutes ago
 Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehz ..

Musadiq suggests PTI to seek legal help from Shehzad

60 minutes ago
 Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: ..

Locals will get priority in gas connections, jobs: Mufti Shakoor

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.