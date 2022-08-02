Tareen Expresses Concern Over Missing Army Helicopter
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Defence Production Israr Tareen on Monday expressed concern over the disappearance of the Army helicopter.
In a statement released here, the Minister prayed, "May Allah protect all the people in the helicopter."He added that the entire nation prayed for the safety of those who came out to help the flood victims.