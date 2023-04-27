UrduPoint.com

Tareen Expresses Well-wishes To Iranian Envoy During Farewell Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023

Tareen expresses well-wishes to Iranian envoy during farewell meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen on Thursday expressed his well-wishes to the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini who called on him before leaving the country.

The Minister for Defence Production expressed his appreciation for cordial and fraternal ties nourished by centuries-old religious and cultural affinities, a news release said.

The Minister for Defence Production appreciated the role of Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini as an effective representative of Islamic Republic in furthering relations of the two brotherly Islamic countries. Minister wished him well with regard to his future assignments back home and blessings in his personal life.

Both sides showed satisfaction and intended for cooperation in various areas of common interest, border enhancing security, counter-terrorism and ensuring regional economic connectivity.

