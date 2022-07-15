Tareen extends condolence over martyrdom of Lt. Colonel Laiq Baig

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza.

In a condolence message issued here, the minister said, "May Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss".

He added that the inimical elements would never succeed in their nefarious aims. "The nation's spirits are high. We stand by our armed forces in the war on terror,". the Minister for Defence Production said.