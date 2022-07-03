Tareen grieved over bus incident in Zhob

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the bus accident in Zhob district of Balochistan.

In his condolence message, the minister said, "He stand with the bereaved families in grief over the loss of precious lives.

"He directed the quarters concerned that no negligence should be done in the treatment and care of the injured and should be provided the best healthcare facilities.