Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has speeded up efforts to convince Tareen group while Tareen group and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar have also held conversation over the current political situation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The disgruntled Jahangir Khan Tareen group took centre stage in the politics of Punjab as both the government and the opposition were trying to convince them for their support for chief minister-ship in Punjab.

The sources said that the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi who was nominated by Prime Minister for the top slot in Punjab also speeded up his efforts to get support of Tareen group and other opposition dissident lawmakers in the formation of the provincial government after Buzdar’s resignation.

They said Pervaiz would try to convince Tareen group for their support on Thursday (today).

The members of Tareen group, they stated, would gather today to take a final decision on no-confidence motion in Centre and Punjab following deliberation with all his supporters. PTI disgruntled stalwart Jahangir Tareen on Thursday held talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the current political situation of the country.

Both sides spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly. Buzdar tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday but the resignation was yet to be accepted.

Aleem Khan group, a disgruntled faction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had refused to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister post.

Tareen group spokesperson Khalid Mahmood confirmed that they would vote in favour of the opposition candidate for Punjab chief minister election, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI had reservations over PML-Q’s Elahi nomination for Punjab CM slot.