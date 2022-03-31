UrduPoint.com

Tareen Group Gets Centre Stage As Punjab's Political Temperature Goes Up

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2022 | 03:06 PM

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

Chaudhary Pervez Elahi has speeded up efforts to convince Tareen group while Tareen group and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar have also held conversation over the current political situation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2022) The disgruntled Jahangir Khan Tareen group took centre stage in the politics of Punjab as both the government and the opposition were trying to convince them for their support for chief minister-ship in Punjab.

The sources said that the Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi who was nominated by Prime Minister for the top slot in Punjab also speeded up his efforts to get support of Tareen group and other opposition dissident lawmakers in the formation of the provincial government after Buzdar’s resignation.

They said Pervaiz would try to convince Tareen group for their support on Thursday (today).

The members of Tareen group, they stated, would gather today to take a final decision on no-confidence motion in Centre and Punjab following deliberation with all his supporters. PTI disgruntled stalwart Jahangir Tareen on Thursday held talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the current political situation of the country.

Both sides spoke about the no-confidence motion moved against Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly. Buzdar tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday but the resignation was yet to be accepted.

Aleem Khan group, a disgruntled faction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had refused to vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister post.

Tareen group spokesperson Khalid Mahmood confirmed that they would vote in favour of the opposition candidate for Punjab chief minister election, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI had reservations over PML-Q’s Elahi nomination for Punjab CM slot.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Ishaq Dar Turkish Lira Muslim Post All Government Top Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

22 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

24 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

29 minutes ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

34 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

34 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.