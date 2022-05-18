UrduPoint.com

Tareen Group MPAs Met Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Tareen group MPAs met Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

MPAs of the Jehangir Tareen group on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :MPAs of the Jehangir Tareen group on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

A commitment was reiterated to move along during the meeting and the CM said that he wanted to benefit the human beings, instead of indulging in any mundane politics.

Those who met included Nauman Langrial, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khalid Mahmood and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Repo ..

Pentagon Says Can Not Confirm Authenticity of Reported Turkish Demands for NATO ..

2 minutes ago
 Every step being taken as per law, constitution: C ..

Every step being taken as per law, constitution: CM

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews steps for imp ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews steps for improving cleanliness arrangement ..

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Plans to Speed Up Paks NPP II Construction ..

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Paks NPP II Construction With Rosatom's Help - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Bo ..

EU Has No Plans to Precipitate World War III by Boosting Defense Spending - Borr ..

4 minutes ago
 CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

CIA police arrested 166 suspects of 50 gangs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.