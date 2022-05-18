Tareen group MPAs met Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :MPAs of the Jehangir Tareen group on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz at his office and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

A commitment was reiterated to move along during the meeting and the CM said that he wanted to benefit the human beings, instead of indulging in any mundane politics.

Those who met included Nauman Langrial, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, Zawar Hussain Warraich, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Ajmal Cheema, Mian Khalid Mahmood and others.