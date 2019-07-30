UrduPoint.com
Tareen, Langarial Visit Cotton Research Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:42 PM

Punjab Minister for agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langarial and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen visited Cotton Research Institute (CRI) here Tuesday and underlined the need for fast-track procedure for approval of good cotton varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langarial and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen visited Cotton Research Institute (CRI) here Tuesday and underlined the need for fast-track procedure for approval of good cotton varieties.

Accompanying Punjab secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed, the two leaders visited the experimental trial cotton farms and asked scientists about headway made on developing climate smart varieties.

Speaking on the occasion, Tareen stressed on developing glyphosate resistant varieties that can address the weeds problem.

He also underlined the need for such varieties that can be easily harvested through mechanized picking equipment.

Jahangir Tareen asked researchers to develop high yielding cotton varieties while removing hurdles in way of research activities.

Tareen took keen interest in a variety that has small plant height, big bolls, was heat resistant and get maturity in less time duration.

Earlier, director CRI Multan Dr. Sagheer Ahmad gave a detailed briefing to them on varieties developed so far and those in the pipeline and their salient features.

