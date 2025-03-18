Open Menu

Tareen Launches 23rd Pakistan Day Sports Festival Basketball Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) General Secretary of Balochistan Olympic Association Shair Muhammad Tareen inaugurated 23rd Pakistan Day Sports Festival basketball competitions on Tuesday.

The basketball competitions included in the ongoing sports festival on the occasion of Pakistan Day 23rd March organized by the Sports Department of the Government of Balochistan have begun.

The basketball competitions included in the ongoing Pakistan Day 23rd March Sports Festival organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department has started brilliantly at the Pakistan Sports board Quetta Center.

Before the start of the competitions, the special guest was introduced to the players of both the teams.

On the first day, two brilliant matches were played between four teams. 6 teams from Quetta have participated in the competitions, the final match of which will be held on March 18.

