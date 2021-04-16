UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tareen Made New Finance Minister, Fawad Gets Information As PM Reshuffles Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tareen made new finance minister, Fawad gets information as PM reshuffles cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reshuffled his cabinet changing the portfolios of his government's key ministers and appointing Shaukat Fayaz Tareen as a new Minister for Finance and Revenue.

The prime minister appointed Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Senator Shibli Faraz who interchanged his portfolio with Fawad as science and technology minister, according to PM Office.

Hammad Azhar, previously the industries and productions minister, will now be holding the position of Minister for Energy.

He has replaced Omar Ayub Khan who has now been appointed as economic affairs minister.

In place of Hammad Azhar, the prime minister appointed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for Industries and Production.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

13 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

51 minutes ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 kills 110 more people in Pakistan over la ..

2 hours ago

Al Kamali looking to go far in NAS Padel Champions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.