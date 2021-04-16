Tareen made new finance minister, Fawad gets information as PM reshuffles cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reshuffled his cabinet changing the portfolios of his government's key ministers and appointing Shaukat Fayaz Tareen as a new Minister for Finance and Revenue.

The prime minister appointed Chaudhry Fawad Hussain as Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Senator Shibli Faraz who interchanged his portfolio with Fawad as science and technology minister, according to PM Office.

Hammad Azhar, previously the industries and productions minister, will now be holding the position of Minister for Energy.

He has replaced Omar Ayub Khan who has now been appointed as economic affairs minister.

In place of Hammad Azhar, the prime minister appointed Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as Federal Minister for Industries and Production.