Tareen Mill To Purchase Sugarcane At Rs 400/maund Price
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) business tycoon Jahangir Khan Tareen has announced that his sugar mills will purchase sugarcane at the rate of Rs 400 per maund.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, he said: “A prosperous farmer means a prosperous nation.” He pledged that his sugar mills would ensure prompt payments to growers.
Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Mehmood Khokhar expressed gratitude to Tareen, acknowledging the rate as favourable compared to offers from other mill owners. However, he said the Kissan Ittehad remains firm on its demand of Rs 500 per maund. Despite this, Khokhar said Tareen’s price would significantly benefit farmers, as other mills are currently offering around Rs 325 per maund.
