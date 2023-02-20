Tareen' NGO manages free of cost eye treatment of 916 poor patients

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :About 916 poor patients underwent eye surgeries and other treatments at a free eye camp, organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP).

Lodhran Pilot Project is a non-governmental organization run by known politician and philanthropist Jehangir Khan Tareen.

During the two-day free eye camp, patients from across the country underwent treatment from the country's top ophthalmologists.

Talking to APP patients Sajjad, Rehman, Ashraf and some others said that as many as 150 cataract surgeries were also done.

Jehangir Khan Tareen in his message also expressed resolve to carry out maximum support towards the deserving communities.

He added "We are facilitating underprivileged communities with the aim to assist them through all possible ways and we will continue our efforts with the same zeal and zest.