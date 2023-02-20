UrduPoint.com

Tareen' NGO Manages Free Of Cost Eye Treatment Of 916 Poor Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Tareen' NGO manages free of cost eye treatment of 916 poor patients

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :About 916 poor patients underwent eye surgeries and other treatments at a free eye camp, organized under the Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP).

Lodhran Pilot Project is a non-governmental organization run by known politician and philanthropist Jehangir Khan Tareen.

During the two-day free eye camp, patients from across the country underwent treatment from the country's top ophthalmologists.

Talking to APP patients Sajjad, Rehman, Ashraf and some others said that as many as 150 cataract surgeries were also done.

Jehangir Khan Tareen in his message also expressed resolve to carry out maximum support towards the deserving communities.

He added "We are facilitating underprivileged communities with the aim to assist them through all possible ways and we will continue our efforts with the same zeal and zest.

Related Topics

Poor Jehangir Khan Tareen Same Lodhran All From Top

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

Mansour bin Zayed opens IDEX 2023

20 minutes ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2023

20 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2023 Match 09 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

26 minutes ago
 President announces April 9 as date for by-polls i ..

President announces April 9 as date for by-polls in Punjab, KPK

52 minutes ago
 80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at ..

80 Pakistani companies showcase their products at Gulfood2023

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before ..

Imran Khan leaves Zaman Park for appearance before LHC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.