Tareen opens computer lab at school

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Jahangir Khan Tareen, patron -in-chief of the Tareen Education Foundation, along with President Ali Khan Tareen, inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer lab and two newly-built classrooms at the Khanewal Public school and University College.

The project completed with Rs 14 million aims to provide modern educational facilities for students in the region.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, and other local administrative officers.

Jahangir emphasised the importance of quality education, particularly in the field of information technology, as the key to national progress. He announced establishment of an IT lab and other modern educational facilities at Jalalpur Pirwala Public School.

Ali Khan Tareen, highlighting the foundation's focus on girls' education, announced that a new computer lab and classrooms would also be built for the girls' section at Khanewal Public School.