Tareen pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen Tuesday said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto as a political leader and as a former prime minister had left a positive impact on Pakistan's politics, economy and society.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by Quetta Division on the occasion of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's birth anniversary.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto should remain steadfast in her mission till the last moment.

He said that late, ex prime minister Benazir Buhtto had played significant role for removing dictatorial luxuries and transferred powers to Parliament, autonomy to the provinces.

Despite, she had taken countless other initiatives, including representation at every forum, programs for eradication of hunger and poverty, development, welfare of the people and eradication of terrorism and extremism, which are in fact the result of the lifelong struggle of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto, he added.

He paid homage to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that the party under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto was on the mission of martyr Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that ideology was a beacon for us.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would continue to fight for the rule of Constitution and supremacy of Parliament in accordance with the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed.