Tareen questions forensic audit of his sugar mills

Jahangir Khan Tareen who is considered very close to PM Imran Khan says that why the forensic audit of his sugar mills is being conducted when he never hid anything.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) former General Secretary and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide Jahangir khan Tareen questioned the forensic audit of his sugar mills.

Taking to Twitter, Jahangir Khan Tareen who is also facing the charges of getting huge profit from the recent Wheat and Sugar crisis, has said that he has not hidden anything, so why the forensic audit of his sugar mills is being carried out. He also mentioned renowned tv Anchor Mehr Bukhari who had questioned the Sugar Inquiry Commission as to why the Sugar JIT seems influenced.

Jahangir Khan wrote: “I have no objection whatsoever over the forensic audit of my mills, as I've nothing to hide. However, Mehr Bukhari raises an extremely pertinent point here which needs to be answered by the Sugar Inquiry Commission, or whoever took this decision,”.

Before his tweet, TV anchor Mehr Bukhari had tweeted: “Why does the Sugar JIT seem influenced? Why are only a targeted bunch of sugar mills being audited and not the main sugar mills- the owners of which have always been part of the power corridors & exert considerable political influence,”.

Few days ago, an FIA team led by its DG Wajid Zia held Jahangir Khan Tareen, brother of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and others responsible for recent Wheat and Sugar crisis. However, Tareen rejected the allegations against him, saying that he knew who was running campaign against him and why it was being run. The relations with PM were not fine at the moment as they were in the past and hoped that everything would be back normal very soon, he had said.