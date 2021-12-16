UrduPoint.com

Tareen Rejects Statement Of Justic (R) Wajih-ud-Din: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:31 AM

Tareen rejects statement of Justic (R) Wajih-ud-Din: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:31 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that a new drama was staged in shape of statement of Justice (R)Waji-ud-Din, after the flopped show of Justice (R) Saqib Nisar's audio tape.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Jahangir Khan Tareen had clearly rejected the statement of Justice (R) Wajih-ud-Din regarding Bani Gala expanses.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should have to present the audio tap before the court if it was real.

Shahbaz Gill said action should be taken against those who had published fake news, adding a special media group was continuously propagating against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

