Tareen Rejects Statement Of Justic (R) Wajih-ud-Din: Dr Shahbaz Gill
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:31 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that a new drama was staged in shape of statement of Justice (R)Waji-ud-Din, after the flopped show of Justice (R) Saqib Nisar's audio tape.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Jahangir Khan Tareen had clearly rejected the statement of Justice (R) Wajih-ud-Din regarding Bani Gala expanses.
The SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should have to present the audio tap before the court if it was real.
Shahbaz Gill said action should be taken against those who had published fake news, adding a special media group was continuously propagating against Prime Minister Imran Khan.