Tareen says Shahzad Akbar was misreporting the facts

Jahangir Khan Tareen who is considered very close to PM says he will prove that all the allegations leveled against him are false and he will stand vindicated in this inquiry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen said commission could not find anything against him and he would appear completely as vindicated from this inquiry.

He said the inquiry commission was correct as it was not possible that the entire sugar industry would be wrong.

He rejected the statement of Shahzad Akbar, saying that he was misreporting the facts as the commission did not make any comment as to why the sugar prices rose despite that it was made to find out the reason behind increase in prices.

He expressed these views while appearing on a local tv channel.

He also sadi that people made advance payments to collect sugar according to their own will and therefore was not possible to check every person’s CNIC.

Tareen condemned speculating sugar prices, saying that it was not the role mills owners. He urged the government regulating the sugar industry, pointing out that everything should be documented. Tareen who is still considered very close to PM said that he gave this suggestion to PM’s Advisor on Industries Abdul Razak Dawood.

Taeen had earlier rejected the inquiry report, saying that he would prove all allegations leveled against him as false.

Taking to twitter, the PTI leader said that he was shocked at the kind of false allegations levelled against his legitimate business. He said that he has always run a clean business and all of Pakistan knows that he pays full price to his growers.

“I pay taxes and will stand vindicated in this inquiry,” said Tareen.