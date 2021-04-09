UrduPoint.com
Tareen, Son Appear Before FIA Separately

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:46 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famous industrialist Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen Friday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) separately, in a case pertaining to an alleged financial fraud

During his appearance, Jahangir Tareen was questioned for more than one hour.

The FIA had registered two cases against him over the charges of allegedly committing fraud and money-laundering.

The investigation agency also charged Tareen and others with illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation and cheating.

Earlier, Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Tareen, also appeared before the FIA investigators, in connection with a probe into the sugar scandal.

Ali Tareen was summoned for an investigation into alleged fraud with the shareholders.

Special arrangements were made at the FIA offices as all other cases for the day were postponed.

