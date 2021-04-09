Tareen, son appear before FIA separately

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and famous industrialist Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen Friday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) separately, in a case pertaining to an alleged financial fraud.

During his appearance, Jahangir Tareen was questioned for more than one hour.

The FIA had registered two cases against him over the charges of allegedly committing fraud and money-laundering.

The investigation agency also charged Tareen and others with illegal hoarding of sugar, misappropriation and cheating.

Earlier, Ali Tareen, son of Jahangir Tareen, also appeared before the FIA investigators, in connection with a probe into the sugar scandal.

Ali Tareen was summoned for an investigation into alleged fraud with the shareholders.

Special arrangements were made at the FIA offices as all other cases for the day were postponed.