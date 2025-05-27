Open Menu

Tareen Stresses Modern Education For Youths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Tareen stresses modern education for youths

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Noted industrialist and philanthropist Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that a major part of the country’s population consists of young people, and their potential can only be harnessed by ensuring equal access to modern education.

He emphasized that providing youths with education aligned with the demands of the modern age is a pressing need. He expressed these views while reviewing the construction progress of Aamna Girls Degree College in Lodhran. Jahangir Tareen noted that today’s world is shaped by a knowledge-based economy, where technology, creativity, and modern skills are fundamental for young people to find their place in the global economy.

He said “Our children are full of potential, Through quality education, we must enable them to meet the challenges of emerging technologies.”

Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, briefed Jahangir Khan Tareen during the visit. He informed him that the construction of both Aamna Girls Degree College and the Tareen Institute of Computer and Resources (TICER) is progressing rapidly and both projects are expected to be completed within the set timeline.

Recent Stories

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in ..

President of Paraguay meets Nahyan bin Mubarak in Abu Dhabi, discusses prospects ..

7 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of D ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of EIA Board of Directors

19 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr particip ..

On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..

19 minutes ago
 Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional ..

Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing conte ..

19 minutes ago
 TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities fr ..

TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..

19 minutes ago
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian ..

UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

20 minutes ago
 Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displaceme ..

Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

20 minutes ago
 Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility ..

Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..

20 minutes ago
 39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kick ..

39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Cou ..

Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan