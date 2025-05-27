Tareen stresses modern education for youths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Noted industrialist and philanthropist Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that a major part of the country’s population consists of young people, and their potential can only be harnessed by ensuring equal access to modern education.

He emphasized that providing youths with education aligned with the demands of the modern age is a pressing need. He expressed these views while reviewing the construction progress of Aamna Girls Degree College in Lodhran. Jahangir Tareen noted that today’s world is shaped by a knowledge-based economy, where technology, creativity, and modern skills are fundamental for young people to find their place in the global economy.

He said “Our children are full of potential, Through quality education, we must enable them to meet the challenges of emerging technologies.”

Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, briefed Jahangir Khan Tareen during the visit. He informed him that the construction of both Aamna Girls Degree College and the Tareen Institute of Computer and Resources (TICER) is progressing rapidly and both projects are expected to be completed within the set timeline.