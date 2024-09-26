Tareen stresses public service at Lodhran Pilot Project silver jubilee ceremony

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Former Federal minister and known industrialist, Jahangir Khan Tareen, said on Thursday that serving masses was real politics, and he had been serving the people of his area even before starting his political career.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP), he said he had initiated various welfare projects aimed at community development and alleviating poverty, before entering the field of politics. He said that those initiatives continued throughout his political life and he would continue it till his last breath.

He said that his struggle was focused on eradicating poverty, and public service was his vision.

Among others, the ceremony was attended by LPP President Ali Khan Tareen, Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Abdul Rauf, Chief Executive Officer Dr Abdul Saboor and a good number of people from all walks of life.

Tareen also expressed confidence that his son, Ali Khan Tareen, would actively participate in welfare projects and hoped they would celebrate LPP's golden jubilee together after another 25 years.

He announced that he would provide for all educational expenses for a young girl, Khadija, who recovered from an eye disease with the LPP support, stating he would also support her if she wished to study abroad.

Ali Khan Tareen highlighted their focus on community benefit and woman development. He pledged to utilise their capabilities to complete welfare projects in education, health, sports, and women’s empowerment. He also acknowledged the efforts of the current LPP administration and paid tribute to contribution of former members.

Dr. Abdul Saboor said that the LPP projects had benefited 4.2 million people to date. The initiative began in a few villages of Lodhran and had now expanded to 12 districts across three provinces in southern Punjab. He said the scope of LPP public service projects would be expanded nationwide to reach out to more individuals.

The deputy commissioner noted the consistent support the LPP had provided to the district administration during natural disasters like floods and COVID-19, and stressed more collaboration to bring positive change to people’s lives.