Tareen Thinks Principal Secy To PM Is Behind Ongoing-campaign Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:49 PM

Tareen thinks Principal Secy to PM is behind ongoing-campaign against him

The sources say that Tareen who is now in troubles after being named in FIA inquiry over wheat and sugar crisis is closely monitoring the situation and is watching all possible ways to defend his position amid fears of break-up with PM Khan.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2020) Jahangir Khan Tareen, the close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is now in hot waters, has said that Principal Secretary to PM is running campaign against him.

According to the sources, Jahangir Khan Tareen is much worried over allegations and alleged role in wheat and sugar crisis and is seen discussing the current situation within his close circles.

A journalist claimed that Jahangir Khan Tareen held Azam Khan, the Principal Secretary to PM, as responsible for the campaign against him.

He wrote: “Jahangir Tareen says PM Imran Khan’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan is running campaign against him and used PM office to attack his credibility. Tareen blames a faction around PM Khan for attacking him,”.

An inquiry held by FIA held Jahangir Khan Tareen, brother of Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar as major beneficiaries of wheat and sugar crisis. Punjab food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhary also tendered resignation amid allegations of negligence regarding affairs of his ministry and failure to bring reforms.

