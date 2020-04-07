UrduPoint.com
Tareen Uncovers The Reason Of Campaign Against Him

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 25 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:23 PM

Tareen uncovers the reason of campaign against him

JKT says his relations with PM Imran Khan were not as these were in the past but hopes that it will be back to normal soon.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Jahangir Khan Tareen, the close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, spoke up as to why he was facing opposition from within the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

Talking in a local tv program, Jahangir Khan Tareen said that he advised PM Imran Khan in 2013 when his party met defeat in general elections, that he should choose members and leaders of his party from political families instead of relying upon the candidates.

“I told him that they could not win election unless the support of these political families dominating the political setup,” said Jahangir Khan Tareen. He said it was result of his advice that 80 per cent candidates who belonged to political families won the seats in general elections of 2018 and thus Imran Khan was elected to the office of Prime Minister.

“I brought many people who were not mine and paved the way for Imran Khan to premiership, and now there were many who were against him and would be happy over his departure.

Tareen also said that his persona relations with Imran Khan were not cordial for last six months but he was optimistic that his relations would be back normal with him some time soon. He also rejected the news that he was behind the change of portfolio of Asad Umar.

He said he advised PM that they should come out of the circle of bureaucracy and the PM agreed to the idea who called Azam Khan, the Principal Secretary to PM, and discussed with him the whole situation. He said that PM Imran Khan and Principal Secretary Azam Khan continued discussion on the idea for at least 20 to 25 minutes but Azam Khan was not moved.

He said Azam Khan told the PM that they ran the governments and the idea was against the Rules of business.

He stated that his relations with PM were not as these were in the past but it would be normal soon.

