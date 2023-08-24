Tareen visits Jaranwala, announces financial help for affected Christians

Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jehangir Khan Tareen visited Jaranwala on Thursday and met Christian community members, whose houses and churches were burnt by mob on August 16

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jehangir Khan Tareen visited Jaranwala on Thursday and met Christian community members, whose houses and churches were burnt by mob on August 16.

Other leaders of the party including former provincial minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin and Noman Langrryal accompanied him. Tareen announced Rs 10 million financial support for the victim families.

The IPP leaders visited churches and homes of Christians vandalised during riots by anti-social elements.

They condemned the incident and expressed sympathies with the Christian communities. He said although, the Federal and provincial governments had taken timely measures for rehabilitation of churches and homes, and announced financial aid for the victim families, it was also a responsibility of all to support the Christian brethren.