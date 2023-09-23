Open Menu

Tareen Vows To Serve People If Given Chance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Tareen vows to serve people if given chance

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chairman emphasizes that serving the people was his calling, as Pakistan had been abundantly blessed with natural resources.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2023) Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Khan Tarin on Saturday expressed his unwavering commitment to serving the people of the country if given the opportunity.

Speaking during an event where relief materials were being distributed to flood victims, Tareen emphasized that serving the people was his calling, as Pakistan had been abundantly blessed with natural resources.

He underscored the responsibility of those with resources and opportunities to assist the deserving individuals and improve their circumstances. Tareen also stressed that it was the right of the people to expect the government to address their issues.

He mentioned that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party was dedicated to strengthening Pakistan, recognizing that the nation's strength was intrinsically tied to the well-being of its citizens.

