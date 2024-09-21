Tareen vows to serve people through welfare projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Former Federal minister and renowned industralist Jahangir Khan Tareen visited Lodhran to review the progress of welfare projects.

He assessed the construction work at the Tareen Institute of Computer Education and Resources (TICER) and Amina Girls College Lodhran, expressing satisfaction with the pace and quality of the construction.

Akbar Khan, CEO of the Tareen Education Foundation, accompanied him. Tareen directed that both projects be completed on schedule. The construction of TICER is expected to cost over Rs 1.

25 billion while the Amina Girls College will exceed Rs 650 million.

Mr Tareen stated that the establishment of TICER will provide students, particularly from Lodhran and Bahawalpur in southern Punjab, with access to modern education in information technology and computers. He assured that TICER would be an exemplary institution where children from low-income families could build a bright future. He emphasized his commitment to serving the people of Lodhran through welfare projects.