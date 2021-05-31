Tareen wants inquiry report public

(@fidahassanain)

The PTI leader whose bail has been extended till June 11 also says that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised justice but they were still waiting for it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) A local court on Monday extended till June 11 the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain passed the order after an FIA officer said that the officer who was investigating the matter was transferred but the investigation was still underway.

At this, the judge asked the FIA officer to explain as to why the case investigation was not completed since long. The Officer couldn’t give satisfactory answer except that the matter was under investigation.

The court extended the interim bail and put off further hearing until June 11.

Later, outside the court, Jahangir Tareen while talking to the reporters said that Prime Minister Imran Khan promised delivery of justice and they were still waiting for it.

Tareen also commented on the report finalized by Barrister Ali Zafar, saying that he respected Zafar a lot and was hoping that his report would be made public.

“The report should be public so that everything will be crystal clear,” said Tareen.