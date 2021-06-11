UrduPoint.com
Tareens Bail Pleas Disposed Of As FIA Says Arrest Not Required

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Two courts of different jurisdictions Friday disposed of bail petitions of politician and industrialist Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son, Ali Tareen, in three cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the duo, along with their counsel, appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain on expiry of their interim bail in two cases and got their attendance marked.

To a court query, the investigation officer submitted that no evidence against Jahangir Tareen and his son surfaced during the investigation and their arrest was not required at this stage. He stated that the record was still being reviewed.

To which, the court remarked that if arrest was not required then there was no use of bail petitions.

At this stage, the petitioners' counsel sought permission to withdraw the bail petitions of his clients in two cases.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail petitions on being withdrawn and directed the investigation officer to inform the petitioners prior to their arrest, if he wanted to arrest them in future.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen also appeared before a special court of banking offences in connection with another case, registered regarding a sugar scam.

Duty Judge Rafqat Ali Gondal conducted the case proceedings, wherein the FIA deputy director informed that arrest of Jahangir Tareen and his son was not required.

At this, the petitioners' counsel sought permission for withdrawing the petition.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail petitions on being withdrawn, but directed the FIA officials to inform the petitioners prior to their arrest, if they wanted to arrest them in future.

The FIA had registered a total of three FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and others under charges of money laundering, misappropriation of shareholders money and fraud in the sugar scam.

