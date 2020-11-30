UrduPoint.com
Tareen's Sugar Mills Case Referred To Lahore High Court CJ

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:53 PM

Tareen's sugar mills case referred to Lahore High Court CJ

Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred petitions filed by JDW and JK sugar mills, owned by Jehangir Tareen, against their selection for audit by tax authorities, to the LHC chief justice for placing before a division bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred petitions filed by JDW and JK sugar mills, owned by Jehangir Tareen, against their selection for audit by tax authorities, to the LHC chief justice for placing before a division bench.

The court referred the matter to the LHC CJ after it was informed that identical matter was pending before the division bench, headed by Justice Shahid Karim.

The sugar mills had challenged their selection for audit by the Inland Revenue Department of the Federal board of Revenue.

The petitioners submitted that the department had launched an audit of the mills without any justification. It was argued that the department could not hold an audit of accounts of the mills, as per law and it had rejected objections filed by the mills against the notices for the audit without affording an opportunity of personal hearing. The court was requested to set aside the notices for the audit after declaring them illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already suspended the notices for audit on last hearing.

