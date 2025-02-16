Target For Early Cotton Sowing Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu chaired a high-level meeting in Multan to review the strategy for early cotton sowing.
He stated that achieving the cotton cultivation target was a challenging task, with six divisions in Punjab identified as suitable for early sowing. The province has set a target of 1 million acres for early cotton sowing, scheduled between February 15 and March 31. To support farmers, the government has announced a financial assistance package of Rs. 25,000 per acre. Sahu instructed officials to remain active in the field and ensure effective implementation of the plan, highlighting that early cotton sowing has yielded better results amid climate changes.
To ensure success, divisional, district, and tehsil-level cotton management committees have been formed, while strict monitoring is in place to guarantee the availability of quality agricultural inputs in markets.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Rana Shabbir Ahmed Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Rajwana, Director Generals of Agriculture Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr. Amir Rasool, Dr. Sajid Ur Rehman, Abdul Qayyum, consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, Dr. Asif Ali, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad President Khalid Khokhar, and Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Bandesha, along with other officials and stakeholders.
Later, the Secretary Agriculture Punjab visited the under-construction Model Agriculture Mall in Multan to inspect its progress. Expressing satisfaction with the pace of work, he stressed that construction must strictly follow the approved design. He directed the Buildings Department to ensure its timely completion. Officials briefed him that 80% of the project has been completed. Sahu stated that the area surrounding the mall will serve as a practical model of modern agricultural technology.
